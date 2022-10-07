Studyum (STUD) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Studyum (STUD) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. Studyum has a market cap of $25,003.80 and approximately $17,404.00 worth of Studyum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Studyum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Studyum has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

Studyum Profile

Studyum’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. Studyum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Studyum’s official message board is studyum-io.medium.com. Studyum’s official Twitter account is @studyum_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Studyum is https://reddit.com/r/studyum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Studyum’s official website is www.studyum.org.

Studyum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Studyum (STUD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Studyum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Studyum is 0.00326764 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.studyum.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Studyum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Studyum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Studyum using one of the exchanges listed above.

