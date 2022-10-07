Suku (SUKU) Reaches Market Cap of $12.98 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Suku has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Suku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. Suku has a market cap of $12.98 million and $863,227.00 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “Suku (SUKU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Suku has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 178,403,406.7949236 in circulation. The last known price of Suku is 0.07257494 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $442,881.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.suku.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

