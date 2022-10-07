Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 393,070 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,349,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,070 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $179,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.05%.

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

