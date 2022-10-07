Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 466,366 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,414,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,366 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $228,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after buying an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

