Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,502 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $208,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $485.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.38. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $515.49.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.