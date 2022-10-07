Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 130,347 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,240,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,347 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $231,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. State Street Corp grew its position in Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 13,012.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,092,521 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

