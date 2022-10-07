Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 27,553 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,553 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $233,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 216,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,839,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,403.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $929.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,711.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $918.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $886.38.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

