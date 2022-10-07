Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 928,307 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,077 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $261,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 390,581 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $298.63 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $177.71 and a one year high of $305.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.43 and its 200 day moving average is $277.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

