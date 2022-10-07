Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 185 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after acquiring an additional 490,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

