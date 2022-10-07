Super Zero Protocol (SERO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.05 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.59 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 616,953,425 coins and its circulating supply is 370,075,154 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@sero.cash. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @serodotcash. The Reddit community for Super Zero Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/sero_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a cryptocurrency . Super Zero Protocol has a current supply of 616,985,910 with 370,005,111 in circulation. The last known price of Super Zero Protocol is 0.0953205 USD and is down -5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $169,664.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sero.cash/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

