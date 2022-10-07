Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

TSE SPB opened at C$10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 334.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.41. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.81 and a one year high of C$14.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$39,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,352.18.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

