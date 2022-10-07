SuperLauncher Hits Market Cap of $736,263.53 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $736,263.53 and approximately $3.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s genesis date was April 12th, 2021. SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,727,346 tokens. The official message board for SuperLauncher is superlauncher.medium.com. SuperLauncher’s official website is superlauncher.io. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @super_launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SuperLauncher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SuperLauncher has a current supply of 6,300,000 with 4,733,739.67470728 in circulation. The last known price of SuperLauncher is 0.15942143 USD and is down -4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $166.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://superlauncher.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.