Supreme Finance (HYPE) Trading Down 27.5% Over Last 7 Days

Supreme Finance (HYPE) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Supreme Finance has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. Supreme Finance has a market capitalization of $793,446.51 and approximately $12,345.00 worth of Supreme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Supreme Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009347 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Supreme Finance Token Profile

Supreme Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Supreme Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,245,054 tokens. Supreme Finance’s official Twitter account is @supremefinance2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Supreme Finance’s official website is www.supremefinance.io. The official message board for Supreme Finance is supremefinance.medium.com.

Supreme Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supreme Finance (HYPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Supreme Finance has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Supreme Finance is 0.06911021 USD and is down -14.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21,323.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.supremefinance.io/.”

