Suuper 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26,305.00 (SUUPER)

Suuper (SUUPER) traded 55.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Suuper has traded down 61.2% against the US dollar. One Suuper token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Suuper has a market cap of $1,648.80 and $26,305.00 worth of Suuper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

About Suuper

Suuper was first traded on March 30th, 2022. Suuper’s official Twitter account is @suuperprotocol. The official website for Suuper is suuperprotocol.com.

Suuper Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Suuper (SUUPER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Suuper has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Suuper is 0.00326453 USD and is down -4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://suuperprotocol.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suuper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suuper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suuper using one of the exchanges listed above.

