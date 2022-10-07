SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $351.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $493.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.56% from the company’s previous close.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.24.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SIVB opened at $356.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.01. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $328.27 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 29.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

