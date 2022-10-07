SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.18% of SVB Financial Group worth $41,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVB opened at $356.57 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $328.27 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 29.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Wedbush lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.24.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.