SwapDEX (SDX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,735.00

SwapDEX (SDX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. SwapDEX has a total market cap of $739,075.99 and approximately $10,735.00 worth of SwapDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwapDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SwapDEX has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SwapDEX Profile

SwapDEX’s genesis date was February 15th, 2022. SwapDEX’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,266,244 coins. SwapDEX’s official Twitter account is @swapdexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwapDEX is medium.com/@swapdex. SwapDEX’s official website is swapdex.network.

SwapDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwapDEX (SDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. SwapDEX has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SwapDEX is 0.00469091 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://swapdex.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwapDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwapDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwapDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

