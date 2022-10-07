SWAPP Protocol (SWAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $215,989.00

SWAPP Protocol (SWAPP) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. SWAPP Protocol has a total market cap of $215,989.00 and approximately $40,416.00 worth of SWAPP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWAPP Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SWAPP Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

SWAPP Protocol Token Profile

SWAPP Protocol’s launch date was May 8th, 2021. SWAPP Protocol’s total supply is 530,854,558 tokens. SWAPP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @swappfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SWAPP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/swapptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SWAPP Protocol’s official message board is blog.swapp.ee. The official website for SWAPP Protocol is swapp.ee.

SWAPP Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWAPP Protocol (SWAPP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SWAPP Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SWAPP Protocol is 0.00040476 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://swapp.ee.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWAPP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWAPP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWAPP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

