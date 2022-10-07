Swingby (SWINGBY) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.37 Million

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Swingby has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Swingby token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $144,176.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. Swingby’s total supply is 940,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,937,521 tokens. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/medium. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @swingbyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swingby

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby (SWINGBY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Swingby has a current supply of 940,000,000 with 884,937,521.2695777 in circulation. The last known price of Swingby is 0.00257486 USD and is up 18.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $148,496.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://swingby.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars.

