Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNCRL opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

