Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Barclays

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.60.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Price Performance

SYNH stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $104.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $546,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,382. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Syneos Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,229,000 after purchasing an additional 723,812 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 39.1% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,359,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,002,000 after purchasing an additional 663,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,487,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.