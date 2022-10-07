Synthetify Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Synthetify has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Synthetify token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $765,068.56 and $94,795.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synthetify Token Profile

Synthetify’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 tokens. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify. Synthetify’s official website is synthetify.io.

Synthetify Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetify (SNY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Synthetify has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 5,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Synthetify is 0.13741218 USD and is down -9.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,955,994.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://synthetify.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

