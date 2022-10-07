TABANK (TAB) Price Tops $0.0100

TABANK (TAB) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One TABANK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TABANK has a total market cap of $360,037.47 and approximately $15,470.00 worth of TABANK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TABANK has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $159.33 or 0.00815968 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

About TABANK

TAB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2020. TABANK’s official website is tabank.org. TABANK’s official Twitter account is @orgtabank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TABANK (TAB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the TomoChain platform. TABANK has a current supply of 0. The last known price of TABANK is 0.01000146 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tabank.org.”

