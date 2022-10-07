Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,951.00

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $408,141.63 and approximately $1,951.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tachyon Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol’s launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/tachyonipx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Tachyon Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 266,858,530.8 in circulation. The last known price of Tachyon Protocol is 0.00155244 USD and is down -7.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $13,182.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tachyon.eco/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tachyon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tachyon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.