Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several brokerages have commented on TSHA. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $34,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.9% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

