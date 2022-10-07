TBCC (TBCC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $25.54 Million

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, TBCC has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TBCC token can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. TBCC has a market cap of $25.54 million and approximately $372,133.00 worth of TBCC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045245 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001839 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.27 or 0.01626119 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00031767 BTC.

TBCC Profile

TBCC is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. TBCC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. TBCC’s official message board is tbcc-com.medium.com. TBCC’s official Twitter account is @tbcc_ex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TBCC is www.tbcctoken.com.

TBCC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TBCC (TBCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TBCC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TBCC is 0.02551295 USD and is up 4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $232,298.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tbcctoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TBCC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TBCC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TBCC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

