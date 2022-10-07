TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in TC Energy by 360.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 236,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $40.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

