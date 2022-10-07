TC Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 16,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $40.70 on Friday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TC Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in TC Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,674,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,603,000 after purchasing an additional 201,567 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

