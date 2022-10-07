TD Securities Cuts Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to C$34.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PRRWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

