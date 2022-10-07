Team Heretics Fan Token Price Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market capitalization of $597,712.14 and approximately $112,693.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Team Heretics Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Team Heretics Fan Token

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,625 tokens. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com.

Team Heretics Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Team Heretics Fan Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 432,137 in circulation. The last known price of Team Heretics Fan Token is 0.98412348 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $161,192.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://teamheretics.com/.”

