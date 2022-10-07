Tenset (10SET) Trading 23% Lower This Week

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Tenset token can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00006738 BTC on exchanges. Tenset has a market capitalization of $241.94 million and approximately $103,869.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00038733 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,593,780 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset (10SET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tenset has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tenset is 1.2719234 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $109,925.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tenset.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

