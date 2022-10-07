Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $317.33 million and $200.45 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00012716 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00014409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007183 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002544 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009956 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012746 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra (LUNA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Terra has a current supply of 1,004,262,701 with 127,475,474.310907 in circulation. The last known price of Terra is 2.47783681 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $102,131,657.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://terra.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

