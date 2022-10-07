Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $333.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $333.30 to $333.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tesla to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $391.67 to $366.67 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tesla from $123.33 to $126.67 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $383.33 to $391.67 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.87.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $238.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $740.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.67 and its 200-day moving average is $278.92. Tesla has a one year low of $206.86 and a one year high of $414.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock worth $41,138,505. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Tesla by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

