The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $40.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.26). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

