The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after buying an additional 184,272 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $858,734,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,650,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

EL opened at $229.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.08 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.02.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

