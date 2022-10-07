The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €96.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($89.80) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($83.67) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Brenntag Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €63.88 ($65.18) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($57.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €66.81 and its 200-day moving average is €68.38.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

