The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €22.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($22.45) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €19.39 ($19.78) on Monday. United Internet has a 12 month low of €18.84 ($19.22) and a 12 month high of €36.15 ($36.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of €22.79 and a 200-day moving average of €27.16.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.