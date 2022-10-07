The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $130.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.85.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $108.14 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $317.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

