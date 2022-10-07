The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ASM International from €400.00 ($408.16) to €370.00 ($377.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $381.00.

ASM International Stock Up 0.5 %

ASMIY opened at $258.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.68. ASM International has a 52 week low of $201.38 and a 52 week high of $497.06.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.48. ASM International had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $596.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Further Reading

