The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $88.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $112.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.47.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.35. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

