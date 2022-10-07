The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price to $18.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

WOOF opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at about $1,084,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 261,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 117,153 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,102,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 178,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

