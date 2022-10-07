The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Target Price to $7.25

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.25 to $7.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $199,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,149,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,239,775.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 847,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,517 in the last quarter. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

