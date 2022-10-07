The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Target Price to $7.25

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.25 to $7.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.69.
Rocket Companies Stock Performance
Rocket Companies stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $199,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,149,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,239,775.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 847,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,517 in the last quarter. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
