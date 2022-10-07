The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE:MAC opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94. Macerich has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $22.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 625,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,397.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 625,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,397.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $99,567.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,600.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Macerich by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,947,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 43,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Macerich by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,483 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,435 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 13.9% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,458,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,120,000 after acquiring an additional 421,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading

