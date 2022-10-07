The Mars Shiba Trading Up 9.2% Over Last Week (MARSSHIBA)

The Mars Shiba (MARSSHIBA) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, The Mars Shiba has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One The Mars Shiba token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. The Mars Shiba has a market capitalization of $11,781.91 and $11,671.00 worth of The Mars Shiba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Mars Shiba Token Profile

The Mars Shiba’s launch date was November 3rd, 2021. The Mars Shiba’s official website is themarsshiba.com. The Mars Shiba’s official Twitter account is @themarsshiba and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Mars Shiba Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mars Shiba (MARSSHIBA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Mars Shiba has a current supply of 0. The last known price of The Mars Shiba is 0 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://themarsshiba.com/.”

