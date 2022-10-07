The Neighbours Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2,770.79 (NEIBR)

The Neighbours (NEIBR) traded 98.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. The Neighbours has a total market capitalization of $2,770.79 and approximately $17,124.00 worth of The Neighbours was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Neighbours token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Neighbours has traded 99.4% lower against the US dollar.

Get The Neighbours alerts:

The Neighbours Profile

The Neighbours’ launch date was April 1st, 2022. The Neighbours’ official website is theneighbours.io. The Neighbours’ official Twitter account is @hineighbours and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Neighbours is medium.com/@hineighbours.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neighbours (NEIBR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. The Neighbours has a current supply of 0. The last known price of The Neighbours is 0.00692697 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theneighbours.io.”

