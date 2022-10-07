The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $155.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.44 and its 200-day moving average is $166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 723.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,293,000 after purchasing an additional 198,444 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

