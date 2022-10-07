The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 93.0% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $216.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $204.57 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

