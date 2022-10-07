The Underground (BLOOD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.22 Million

The Underground (BLOOD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One The Underground token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Underground has a total market capitalization of $2,030.95 and $2.22 million worth of The Underground was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Underground has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Underground

The Underground launched on February 17th, 2022. The Underground’s total supply is 118,574,127 tokens. The Underground’s official Twitter account is @underground_nft. The official website for The Underground is the-u.club.

Buying and Selling The Underground

According to CryptoCompare, “The Underground (BLOOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. The Underground has a current supply of 118,574,127 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Underground is 0.00001711 USD and is down -6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $279.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://the-u.club/.”

