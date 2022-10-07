TheStreet Lowers G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance
WILC opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. G. Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $640.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.56.
G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 5.37%.
G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend
About G. Willi-Food International
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.
