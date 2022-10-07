TheStreet Lowers G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

WILC opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. G. Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $640.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 5.37%.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

About G. Willi-Food International

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is currently 134.38%.

(Get Rating)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.