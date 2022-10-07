Theta Fuel Price Down 1.2% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $278.06 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00086740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00067036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00030453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007843 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000150 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008684 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency . Theta Fuel has a current supply of 5,301,214,400. The last known price of Theta Fuel is 0.05279409 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $6,729,639.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.